An East Nashville property located near both Smith & Lentz Brewing Co. and Crazy Gnome Brewery has sold for $3.4 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The sellers were Ann Norfleet and Stanton Norfleet of Mt. Juliet, who paid $265,000 for the property in October 1994, according to Metro records.
The roughly 0.5-acre two-parcel site at 921 Main St. accommodates a commercial building once home to printing company AlphaGraphics. Built in 1965 and located about three blocks west of Five Points, the one-story building offers about 9,900 square feet and one business space. The site's zoning allows for office and retail use.
The sales price is the equivalent of about $344 per foot based on the structure’s size.
James Moore, principal broker with Nashville-based Blue Iris Real Estate, represented the Norfleets in the transaction. The Post was unable to determine if the buyer used a broker.
For context, in February, a 0.40-acre property at 953 Main St. sold in February 2020 for $2.2 million, the equivalent of $333 per foot based on building size. Moore represented the seller in that deal.
Smith & Lentz and Crazy Gnome also are located on Main Street.
