A mixed-use downtown building has sold for $4 million — $1.1 million more than the figure for which the property last changed ownership hands 16 months ago.
Located at 216 Third Ave. N. next to the structure housing restaurant Black Rabbit, the three-story building seemingly was constructed in 1950 (per a Loopnet.com listing) and renovated in 2003. It offers 6,500 square feet.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The owner has landed a $4.5 million loan from Pinnacle Bank, suggesting upgrades loom. The Loopnet listing notes the building can accommodate office and residential use.
The seller was Brentwood-based real estate agent Frank Miles, who paid $2.9 million for the building in September 2020, according to Metro records.
Based on the building’s size, the deal is the equivalent of about $615 per square foot. Of note, downtown buildings that have sold during the last 12 months or so have garnered between approximately $500 and $1,000 per foot.
According to Metro records, Brett Massey once owned the building, having paid $217,000 for it in 1998. It is unclear if this is the same Brett Massey who once co-owned with three siblings the Belcourt Theatre property in Hillsboro Village.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers participated in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.