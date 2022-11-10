A pre-World War I-constructed downtown building that sold for $35 million in October 2021 has been listed for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 150 Second Ave. N., the four-story building is home to Lyft’s Nashville headquarters and, previously, B.B. King’s Blues Club, which did not reopen following the Christmas Day 2020 bombing.
The owner is Little Big Holding LLC, with which is affiliated Jeffrey Welk. His grandfather was the eccentric star of The Lawrence Welk Show, a variety arts-focused television show that aired from 1951 to 1982. Lawrence Welk was recognized for his light blue suits, hand-held baton and occasional accordion playing.
Opened in the late 1800s and offering 88,170 square feet, the building has been fully restored to address the bombing damage. It is sometimes called the Nashville Sash and Door Building.
Previously a California resident and now living in Nashville, Welk has enlisted Seth Harlan, a broker with locally based Robin Realty, to handle the marketing and sale of the building. Marketing materials note the structure, which is zoned for commercial usage, is about 70 percent leased.
Harlan said the building's remaining space is still for lease and that the offering provides some options to the owner. He added the building's value has been potentially improved due to Metro's plan to upgrade First and Second avenues (read more here).
Read more about the 2021 sale here.