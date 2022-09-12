An entity affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Vastland Companies has paid $16 million for the downtown building home to Dick’s Last Resort and Coyote Ugly, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the three-floor building, located at 154 Second Ave. N. in The District, was an LLC that paid $1.1 million for the property in 1995, Metro records show.
Nancy Manis, who owned and operated Barefoot Charlies’ Restaurant in Hendersonville, was a member of the LLC.
The building offers about 52,425 square feet. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $305.20 per square foot. The Post could not determine the condition of the building, which suffered some damage due to the Christmas 2020 bombing, and it is unclear if the per-foot figure aligns with those of similar and recent deals.
Vastland has landed a loan, valued at $11.2 million, from Wilson Bank & Trust, a separate document notes.
The just-sold building also had accommodated closed sports bar Buffalo’s Nashville and some short-term rental space.
The deal comes as Vastland continues efforts to start on-site work on its long-planned Avalon Midtown. Construction for the mixed-use building was to have started in early 2021.
Mack McClung, Vastland owner, could not be reached for comment regarding either his plans for the Second Avenue building or an update to the Avalon Midtown project.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the Second Avenue transaction.
