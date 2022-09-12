An entity affiliated with Nashville-based commercial real estate company Vastland Companies has paid $16 million for the downtown building home to Dick’s Last Resort and Coyote Ugly, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

154 art

154 Second Ave. N. as seen in March

The seller of the three-floor building, located at 154 Second Ave. N. in The District, was an LLC that paid $1.1 million for the property in 1995, Metro records show.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.