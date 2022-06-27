Nashville-based real estate investor, distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell and real estate executive Neil Dyer are planning a Go Store It self-storage facility for Williamson County.
According to a release, the future 151,000-square-foot, four-story building will be located in Franklin’s Berry Farms at the former Goose Creek Inn site. The address is 2404 Goose Creek Bypass.
An LLC with which Bell, the founder of Corsair Artisan Distillery, and Dyer are members recently acquired the property from a group of individuals for an undisclosed sum.
Affiliated with Charlotte-based Madison Capital Group, Go Store It is a privately held self-storage development, acquisition, property and asset management company based in Charlotte. It was founded in 2013.
Madison Capital Group, at which Dyer serves as vice president of acquisitions, has built multiple self-storage facilities in the Southeast; similarly, Bell sold in July 2021 (read here) a Brentwood self-storage facility for $16.1 million to global investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
The effort to undertake the self-storage is the latest in a string of deals involving such facilities (read more here). Of note, Madison Capital Group has several more Go Store It facilities planned for Tennessee, including one eyed for Chestnut Hill near downtown (read here).
According to Yardi Matrix commercial real estate data, the self-storage sector saw in 2021 $3.6 billion in acquisitions. Yardi Matrix data notes occupancy rates have hit an all-time high.
Bell and Dyer have enlisted Nashville-based architecture firm Smith Gee Studio for design. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn is the engineering and land-planner, with Kiser + Vogrin Design the landscape architect.
For the transaction, Ashley Compton at Colliers International was broker, and law firms Polsinelli and Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison provided legal representation. CapStar Bank has provided a loan.
Unrelatedly, Bell is targeting a year’s end opening for an under-construction large-scale distillery for his Corsair Artisan Distillery in Cheatham County (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In