Nashville-based M Cubed Developments has paid $5.5 million for a Gulch site on which it plans a seven-story mixed-used building.
To offer hospitality and retail components, the future structure will rise at 900 Division St.
The seller was S & W Partners, which paid $1.1 million for the property in 2007, according to Metro records. That entity, details about which the Post was unable to determine, seemingly is affiliated in some manner with Wiles + Taylor and Co., a business management and tax consulting services entity that operates from a modernist building (pictured) located on the .38-acre site.
Wiles + Taylor will relocate to the Armory Oaks building in the One Hundred Oaks area in South Nashville.
John Toomey, an affiliate broker with Brentwood-based Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate, facilitated the transaction.
The deal is the equivalent of about $332 per foot and $14.47 million per acre. For comparison, Miami-based Property Markets Group in November, and via a $22 million deal, paid $350 per foot and $15.27 million an acre for a site located across the street from the just-sold property and on which it plans a 16-story mixed-use building (read more here).
Mark McDonald and Mark McGinley comprise M Cubed, with the latter emailing the Post the company hopes to break ground on the Division Street project in the third quarter of 2022. Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects will design the building, with no rendering having been finalized, McGinley added.
McGinley said the future building’s Gulch location — “and on Division Street specifically” — is highly attractive.
M Cubed has undertaken or is underway with multiple projects in various urban districts throughout the city (read here).
The transaction follows a separate Gulch deal, also for $5.5 million and involving the building last home to Jackalope Brewing Company, related to a future hotel project (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.