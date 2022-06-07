A Music Row building and some accompanying surface parking located near the BMI headquarters and Tony Rose Park have sold for $13.15 million, according to a source.
Located at 1 Music Circle N., the four-story, 27,000-square-foot building most recently was home to the general council on financial administration (GCFA) of the United Methodist Church.
The new owner is Austin-based development company Endeavor Real Estate Group, which paid $6.52 million for an adjacent property, with an address of 7 Music Circle N., in December 2021 (read here).
UMC paid $2,865,000 million for the 1 Music Circle N. building in 2005, according to Metro records. It paid $950,000 for two surface parking lots with addresses of 6 and 8 Music Circle S., which offer 0.46 acres total, in 2006. Of note, OakPoint, which is co-based in Nashville and Austin, paid $5 million for those lots, the source said. OakPoint, which invests in real estate, operates its local office near the lots at 2 Music Circle S.
The three properties offer a collective 0.97 acres.
UMC was represented in both deals by Rick Helton and Scott McKinney, partner and senior associate, respectively, with the Nashville office of Orlando-based Foundry Commercial, the source said.
The properties are zoned to accommodate office and residential uses.
The source said Endeavor plans to simply market the 1 Music Circle N. building for lease.
Endeavor developed the downtown site home to mixed-used building 1200 Broadway. The company is underway with phase two of Gulch Union, located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 12th Avenue South (read here).
UMC's GCFA is now operating nearby at 1908 Grand Ave.
