Locally based development company MarketStreet Enterprises has finalized the purchase of multiple residential properties located near Geodis Park in South Nashville.
MarketStreet spent a collective $15.85 million on the 20 properties in four transactions, the most recent of which was completed this week and involved 16 properties for $12 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The 20 properties are located between 2100 and 2220 Bransford Ave., with each accommodating a 1950s-era brick duplex home. Positioned between the soccer stadium and Bransford on the east side of the street, the properties cover a collective 4.3 acres.
MarketStreet officials, who are undertaking nearby a mixed-use project at Fairgrounds Nashville, declined to comment regarding the company’s specific plans for the properties.
“We are thrilled to expand our investment in this great neighborhood and will be good stewards for these properties,” a MarketStreet spokesperson emailed the Post. “Right now, we are focused on introducing the residents to our management team and working on any needed repairs.”
Of note, and according to Metro documents, the seller of the duplexes at 2116-2118 was Bars Holdings LLC, which comprises local investor Brad Bars, CEO of Creative Investments, with Ryan Hooper (a local real estate investor) having sold the duplexes at 2120-2122 Bransford Ave.
The deals also included a single-family home at 511 Benton Ave., which was sold by Amy Wigger and Mark Wigger. The latter seemingly is a cardiologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The sellers in the recent $12 million transaction included the Wiggers and other individuals and trusts, according to Metro records.
As noted, construction continues on MarketStreet’s 445 Park Commons on a site located adjacent to Geodis Park at Fairgrounds Nashville.
A 2024 completion remains slated, with the project to carry a roughly $123 million price tag.
The six-story 445 Park Commons (read here) is being billed as the “largest privately developed mixed-use, mixed-income project in Nashville,” according to a release from 2022.
To sit at 445 Benton Ave., the building will offer 335 residences, with 120 units to be reserved for residents earning 60 percent or below the area median income and at least an additional 40 units dedicated to those earning 80 percent or below the area median income. In addition, 445 Park Commons will offer 11,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space, a 7,500-square-foot micro-business incubator space for “makers and artisans,” and a roughly 500-space parking garage.
MarketStreet — known for its development and holdings in The Gulch — previously noted two Fairgrounds Nashville sites are being eyed for phases two and three of Park Commons. Those properties are not related to the 20 properties that the company has now bought.
The properties sit within Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge’s District 17.
