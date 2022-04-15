Details are emerging for the mixed-use building Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer is planning for an Edgehill property located adjacent to the building housing the W.O. Smith Music School.
According to a Metro document, the future building will stand seven floors at its tallest component (five levels in some segments) and offer 165 residential units and 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Atlanta-based Niles Bolton Associates is the architect.
The project will sit at 1107 Eighth Ave. S., near that street’s intersection with Edgehill Avenue.
The 1.31-acre property offers a modernist one-story suburban-style building (pictured) separated from the street by surface parking and home to printing business Jive. The future mixed-use building will be required, via the Metro urban zoning overlay, to be oriented at the street.
George deZevallos owns the property, having paid $137,500 for it in 1984, Metro records show.
“Al. Neyer couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to provide a multifamily, mixed-use development in such a strong location,” Patrick Poole, Al. Neyer vice president and Nashville market leader, emailed the Post. “This project’s proximity to neighborhoods like Wedgewood-Houston, Edgehill and The Gulch is sure to be a draw for future residents.”
Of late, Al. Neyer has been targeting urban Nashville locales for development. For example, the company is seeking to buy a six-parcel property in Midtown for a 14-story apartment building with 287 units (read more here).
In addition, the company in 2019 targeted a separate Eighth Avenue South site for a development (read more here). However, a general partnership involving Nashville-based CA South Development paid almost $19.6 million for the 3.14-acre, 16-parcel property, with an address of 910 Eighth Ave. S., and is planning a redevelopment of the site (read here).
Al. Neyer owns multiple properties in the general Nashville market and has undertaken various office, industrial, medical office and residential projects in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. It bills itself as design-build-develop company.
