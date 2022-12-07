Details are emerging and basic images have been submitted related to a residential development eyed for a large MetroCenter property that interacts with a city golf course and the Cumberland River.

According to a multi-page document filed with the Metro Planning Department, Murfreesboro-based Front Street Partners will undertake the project on a site with a placeholder address of 0 Clarksville Pike. The property offers 14.25 acres and bisects the Ted Rhodes Golf Course, straddling the Cumberland River Greenway.

