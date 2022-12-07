Details are emerging and basic images have been submitted related to a residential development eyed for a large MetroCenter property that interacts with a city golf course and the Cumberland River.
According to a multi-page document filed with the Metro Planning Department, Murfreesboro-based Front Street Partners will undertake the project on a site with a placeholder address of 0 Clarksville Pike. The property offers 14.25 acres and bisects the Ted Rhodes Golf Course, straddling the Cumberland River Greenway.
The property was offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price in June 2020, with the land now under contract, as the Post reported in April. The Post has been unable to determine a closing date.
The document notes Front Street Partners is eyeing a two-phase project with a collective 590 apartment units in four buildings (each four or five floors) and tentatively to be called Riverside at MetroCenter. The company has enlisted Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners (architect) and Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group (land-planning and civil engineering).
Front Street Partners is affiliated with Southern Building Group, with the two entities having teamed to develop eight sites with suburban apartment complexes, all in Tennessee except for a project in Boone, North Carolina.
Sanjay Patel, a local real estate investor and hotel developer, owns the property, having paid $1.3 million for it in December 2017, according to Metro records. A request to have the property zoned to “specific plan” to accommodate the development has been submitted to Metro Planning.
Ted Rhodes Golf Course is located both on the east and west sides of Clarksville Pike, with golfers accessing either segment of the course by a tunnel under the busy highway. Patel’s property is located on the west side of Clarksville Pike.
Patel has enlisted the local office of Charlotte-based Capstone Companies — brokers Adam Klenk and Austin Heithcock — to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Klenk told the Post in 2020 any future owner should be able to have the property rezoned to accommodate a mixed-use development. He said the property is located within a federally designated opportunity zone and is one of the last undeveloped parcels of its size located within two miles of downtown.
Metro likely will give the property an address of 2833 Clarksville Pike. Apartment complex Village on the Green and Nicks Famous Bar-B-Q are located nearby.