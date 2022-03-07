Details are emerging and images have been submitted related to a mixed-use building Boca Raton, Florida-based development company is eyeing for a Pie Town property once home to Nashville Brewing Company.
As the Post reported in December, the under-contract property offers a massive warehouse and is owned by a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based real estate company Green & Little. The address is 825 Sixth Ave. S., with craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works located nearby.
Mill Creek, via MCRT Investments LLC, has now applied for approval from the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee. An April 28 meeting is planned.
Luca Barber, Mill Creek managing director, could not be reached for comment, and the Post has been unable to determine the closing date.
According to a document submitted to Metro, Mill Creek is expected to undertake two large-scale buildings to be called Modera SoBro. The project will be much like the company's under-construction Modera Gulch and planned Modera McGavock. Mill Creek is also developing a North Nashville site with Modera Germantown.
One of the two Modera buildings will feature 2,500 square feet of retail and front Sixth Avenue at Division Street. That building will rise approximately seven stories, with the other (phase two) to stand 11 floors. The buildings will offer a collective 713 apartments and 740 parking spaces within a structured garage.
The architect is Atlanta-based Cooper Cary. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Hawkins Partners, which is locally based, is the landscape architect.
The Green & Little partnership paid about $1.2 million for the roughly 3.9-acre property in 1993, according to Metro records.
The property has a history of sorts. In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension and within an area in which SoBro and Pie Town overlap somewhat. The site hugs the inner-interstate loop.
The aforementioned Nashville Brewing Company facility sat where the warehouse is. A marker is located across the street and where the brewery's cellars were (and still are), according to Scott Mertie, who jump-started the beer brand a few years ago. NBC later became William Gerst Brewing Company.
Previously, Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
Of note, Vanderbilt University once leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Previous marketing materials offered a listing price of $28 million, with more recent materials offering no price. However, if the property commanded a conservative $150 per foot, the future sales price (based on acreage) would be about $25.5 million.
The owners have enlisted Charlie Gibson and Crew Johnston, managing director and executive director, respectively, with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
Log In
