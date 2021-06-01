EJF Capital LLC of Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville-based Chartwell Residential Tuesday announced details regarding a two-building, multifamily development planned for the former Watkins College campus MetroCenter and to carry a roughly $80 million price tag.
The details follow the two entities’ having recently paid $22.5 million for the 13.6-acre property (read here), which includes Amulet Lake and a main address of 2298 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Belmont University was the seller.
According to a release, the two buildings will comprise approximately 750 units collectively and be constructed in two phases. The first phase, which will include approximately 375 residences in a five-story apartment building with an above-grade parking garage is slated to be under construction in early 2022 with completion in early 2024. Ground will break on the second multifamily building soon thereafter, with that structure to contain approximately 375 units.
No renderings have been released yet.
Chartwell (via Chartwell Residential and Franklin-based sister operation Chartwell Hospitality) has developed multiple sites with commercial, residential and hotel buildings with a collective value of about $2 billion (and approximately $700 million worth of development currently underway). In the greater Nashville market, Chartwell has 21 apartment developments completed or underway and 12 hotels owned and operating or under management, and three hotels under construction. With 1,200 employees, the company bills itself as the second largest hotel owner and operator in the region.
“We are looking forward to partnering with EJF as we expand our presence in Nashville,” Rob Schaedle, managing partner of Chartwell Residential, said in the release. “We will be offering our residents the ability to be close to the bustling city’s amenities, while providing residences with waterfront views in an urban setting.”
EJF Co-CEO Neal Wilson said in the release that Nashville is a “robust market that is rich with possibilities.”
EJF Capital bills itself as a global institutional alternative asset management firm.
