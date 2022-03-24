Corsair Distillery owner and Nashville-based entrepreneur Darek Bell has paid about $1.42 million for a North Davidson County property located near the intersection of Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike and on which he is planning a multi-unit residential project.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller was the Hicks family, with its ownership dating to 1968.
As the Post recently reported and according to a Metro document, the project will be called Mulberry Downs and offer 152 townhomes. It will sit on a 25.4-acre site (see here) located near a Wal-Mart, a Lowe’s and TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
Bell will undertake the development via BBDB Investments LLC. He has been involved in numerous other area real estate deals, having recently paid $2.85 million for some space seemingly located within a mixed-use building in The Nations (read here).
The just-sold property sits on the west side of Dickerson Pike near that street's T-intersection with Mulberry Downs Circle.
Bell has enlisted the local office of Alfred Benesch & Company to handle land-planning and engineering duties. A site plan submitted to Metro shows 28 buildings and multiple roads planned for the parcel, which is located about three miles west of Madison.
Mulberry Downs will sit within three blocks of no fewer than four large-scale projects either underway or planned, including Skyline Ridge (read here).
Bell, who is affiliated with Bell Construction but is perhaps best known as the owner of alcoholic beverage company Corsair, could not be reached for comment.
