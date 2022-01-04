GBT Realty’s plans for Southcrest, a mixed-use development located along Nolensville Pike near Old Burkitt Road were big — but now they are bigger.
Tuesday, the Brentwood-based development company announced the addition of a three-story, 108-unit apartment community to sit adjacent to its Southcrest Center retail development.
Construction on the dwellings begins this week and is slated for completion in fall 2023. Southcrest Reserve will feature a clubhouse, fitness facility, lounge, coworking areas and a pool and outdoor grilling area. GBT will begin pre-leasing units in spring 2023, according to a release.
Financing for the multifamily project was provided by Commerce Bank, and Hardcastle Construction Company is the general contractor.
“We are pleased to advance Southcrest Reserve, a multifamily addition to our under-construction retail destination Southcrest Center,” GBT Managing Director Craig Cole said in the release. “Southcrest Reserve will provide housing inventory for a bustling, multicultural and dynamic area of Nashville.”
The group also announced the names of the six retail tenants — Scooter’s Coffee, Orange Theory, Heartland Dental, Valvoline, Wendy’s and McAlister Deli — to take space within the retail component of the development.
“The retail mix provides services, dining and health and fitness that will benefit not only Southcrest Reserve residents but residents across the area,” Cole said.
All the tenants anticipate opening their doors sometime this spring with the exception of McAlister’s, which is projected to open this fall. In total, the tenants will absorb all 12,100 square feet of available retail space at Southcrest Center.
GBT is also developing an adjacent site with a 7-Eleven. In addition, the compay is undertaking the development of Southpoint Marketplace, a retail center located just north of the Southcrest project and that will be anchored by an Aldi grocery store. According to the release, GBT has additional Nolensville Pike projects in the works.
