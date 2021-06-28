A mere 14 months after selling for $2.2 million, a commercial property located in The Nations has changed hands once more, this time for $2.75 million.
Once home to automobile upholstery company Cannonball’s Covers, the property has an address of 5101 Kentucky Ave. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.37-acre property is Miller Rentals LLC, which shares an address with seemingly a married couple (details about whom the Post was unable to determine).
The sellers were Paul Lohr and wife and business partner Mary M. Matthews. The Lohrs serve as president and vice president, respectively, of local Americana and rock music booking agency New Frontier Touring, which is located in Edgehill near both The Gulch and Music Row.
Also fronting 51st Avenue, the site accommodates an 8,000-square-foot former warehouse to which New Frontier Touring was to have relocated. However, the Lohrs opted, instead, to stay in Edgehill.
Of note, the Lohrs acquired the property (for the aforementioned $2.2 million) in April 2020 only 16 months after Cannonball Property LLC had paid $1.5 million for it in December 2018, according to Metro records.
For context, in 1990 the property sold for $30,000 when it was not home to a building.
Trent Yates and Jeremiah Pyron, co-partners with locally based Sagemont Real Estate, represented the seller. The Post was unable to determine if the buyers had a broker.
