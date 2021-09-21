A Chestnut Hill commercial building once home to a recording studio has sold for about $1.24 million, with the buyers a trio of local real estate investors.
Offering about 5,000 square feet and sitting on about 0.48 acres, the building sits at 69 Trimble St. and is joined by raw land at 67 Trimble St. The South Nashville property is located near Lafayette Street.
The new owner is 69 LLC, which comprises Tyler Cauble, Taylor Preston and Byran Fort.
The seller was a Boston-based LLC that paid $700,000 for the property in 2018, according to Metro records. Robbie Drimmer, an agent with Compass, represented the seller in the transaction.
“We’re going to keep the building for now but we do have future redevelopment plans,” said Cauble, who owns The Cauble Group and Parasol Property Management.
The building was most recently home to entertainment management agency Fourward, which now operates in downtown’s Pie Town. It accommodated, as noted, a recording studio and an events space.
The specific transaction prices was $1,245,000.
