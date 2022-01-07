A Charlotte development company with apartment properties located in seven states has paid $8.1 million for North Davidson County property located near Jack's Bar-B-Que and on which it plans a project.
Madison Capital Group (MCG) now owns the 4.85-acre site, which offers an address of 325 W. Trinity Lane and on which it envisions Madison Trinity. The company already is underway with construction of Madison Century Farms in South Davidson County (read here).
The seller was an LLC affiliated with local businessman Jack Cawthon. The LLC paid $106,000 for the property in 1994, Metro records show.
MCG officials could not be reached for comment, but the company website references "Madison Trinity" and shows a rendering of what seemingly is a generic image MCG uses when planning projects.
As the Post reported in December 2019, entrepreneur and former Metro Councilmember Jamie Isabel Sr. sought to undertake the $50 million Talbot’s Corner Flats via his Trinity Lane Development Group Inc. (read here).
The site has a history as it is sandwiched between Talbot’s Corner and the Haynes Area. The late Thomas Talbot purchased 300 acres and planted 1,000 apple trees there eight years before Nashville was founded in 1779, according to the release.
