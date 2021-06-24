Charlotte-based Madison Capital Group has paid an undisclosed sum for approximately 14 acres at Century Farms in Antioch and is planning a fall start on a residential project for the site.
This will be MCG’s first development in the Nashville. The company has similar projects under construction in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Florida. According to a release, Madison Century Farms (pictured) will include nine buildings (each either three or four stories) with a collective 266 residences.
Amenities will include a clubhouse with rooftop deck, a clubroom, a fitness center, an outdoor lounge with summer kitchen, a dog park, a resort style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and a fire pit. BenCo Construction, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, will serve as general contractor.
The release does not note the address of the property, the seller of which was an entity affiliated with Green Hills-based commercial real estate company Oldacre McDonald.
The Davidson County Register of Deeds had not recorded the transaction as of publication time. However, and for comparison, an LLC affiliated with Nashville SC co-owner John Ingram recently paid $9 million for a 15-acre Century Farms property on which it plans a training facility.
Relatedly, Murfreesboro-based TDK Companies is underway on its mixed-use, multi-building Vintage Century Farms project (read more here). That development will include two buildings accommodating 212 residences and 28 office suites.
