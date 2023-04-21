A North Nashville property located roughly five blocks north of Marathon Village and once home to one of Nashville’s more distinctive retail businesses has been offered for sale for $1,199,000.

The 0.25-acre property offers a small building, which accommodates CBD business Music City Hemp Farmacy, and sits at 1213 Jefferson St. about two blocks east of Fisk University.

Screen Shot 2023-04-20 at 3.39.16 PM.png

1213 Jefferson St.
Screen Shot 2023-04-20 at 11.10.16 AM.png

Tags

