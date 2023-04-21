A North Nashville property located roughly five blocks north of Marathon Village and once home to one of Nashville’s more distinctive retail businesses has been offered for sale for $1,199,000.
The 0.25-acre property offers a small building, which accommodates CBD business Music City Hemp Farmacy, and sits at 1213 Jefferson St. about two blocks east of Fisk University.
Larry Walker owns the property, having paid $40,000 for it in 1992. For context, the previous owner acquired the property in 1952 for $9,000 — 124 times less the figure for which it is now listed.
Long-time Nashvillians might recall Walker once operated his Old Negro League Sports Shop retail business — which offered baseball caps, uniforms, books, pennants and other merchandise relating to the Negro leagues — from the tiny building on the site.
Walker opened the business (read more here from si.com and here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene) after buying the building. It is unclear as to when he ceased operations.
Walker has enlisted Beau Beach, national director, investment sales, of Nashville’s Beachwood Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"This is the first time a buyer has had the chance to acquire this property in 30 years,” Beach emailed the Post. “It's walking distance to Germantown, five minutes to Broadway and has really attractive zoning that allows multifamily development. We expect to receive a lot of interest."
The offering is the equivalent of about $4.8 million per acre and approximately $110 per square foot.
Local personal injury attorney Luvell Glanton owns an adjacent property, with an address of 1209 Jefferson St. Glanton paid $160,000 for that 0.21-acre property in 2011, according to Metro records.