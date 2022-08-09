A building home to a business that provides custom trade show and museum exhibits and located near Lane Motor Museum and Nashville School for the Arts has sold for $8.5 million.
The address is 1101 Menzler Road.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the South Nashville property is San Diego-based IMSRE Inc. That entity is affiliated with Toronto-based personnel staffing and recruiting company Innovative Management Solutions Group (IMS).
The seller was an LLC for which John LaGrasse was the chief manager. LaGrasse seemingly is related to Joan LaGrasse, who has served as general manager at Imagen LLC. That company operates at the site and designs and manufactures displays, signs, booths, movie theater cardboard standees, etc. Imagen clients have included, among others, CVS, FedEx, HCA and Toyota, according to the company website.
Joan LaGrasse started the local chapter of Washington, D.C.-based Women’s Business Collaborative.
Metro records are unclear as to what the selling LLC paid for the property, and the Post was unable to contact the new owner, the LaGrasses or Imagen officials.
Pat Brakefield, director of brokerage with locally based The Charles Hawkins Co., once owned the property, having paid $900,000 for it in 2002. Brakefield sold a year later for $1 million, Metro records show.
Lane Motor Museum is located at 702 Murfreesboro Pike and features a collection of mostly European automobiles. Both caranddriver.com and roadandtrack.com rank Lane among the top 15 car museums in the United States.
