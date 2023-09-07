A state infrastructure project expected to cost north of $50 million has been partially completed as four lanes of the downtown Broadway viaduct reopened Thursday.
The connector was closed for two months as crews rebuilt the structure.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
A state infrastructure project expected to cost north of $50 million has been partially completed as four lanes of the downtown Broadway viaduct reopened Thursday.
The connector was closed for two months as crews rebuilt the structure.
According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the project is 95 percent complete, though work will continue through October on fencing, railing, lighting and other remaining elements. Intermittent closures on 11th Avenue below the viaduct will continue.
Urban planning experts and local officials criticized the plans to replace the 75-year-old structure with one substantially similar and without increased focus on pedestrian and transit use.
“This is not Nashville's design for this bridge, right?” District 19 Councilmember Freddie O’Connell, one of two remaining candidates for mayor, said earlier this year. “This is being designed by state engineers, and they have so far rejected most of the feedback not just from myself as the representative of the district, but also some of the feedback from our design and architecture community, all of which are bringing phenomenal projects online on both sides of that bridge.”
Nashville-based Gresham Smith designed the structure. Omaha-based Kiewit served as construction manager.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.