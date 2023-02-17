Nashville-based The Mainland Companies is planning a boutique development in Germantown that would yield some of the city’s largest and most high-end urban residences found outside downtown.
Specifically, Mainland is proposing five townhomes for a 0.39-acre property located at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. Via an LLC, the company paid about $2.4 million for the property in mid-2021, Metro records show.
According to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Development and Housing Agency (MDHA), the townhomes — with 5th & Monroe as the working name — will range in size from 4,400 to 5,400 square feet (with the two end residences being the larger of the quintet).
Each three-level unit will offer a two-car garage, multi-level outdoor spaces and three-story light wells with courtyards. Each townhome will feature an elevator.
Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects is handling design work, the document notes.
It is unclear what prices Mainland will seek for the townhomes. For comparison, a three-story 3,500-square-foot townhome located at 1236 Fifth Ave. N. (catty-corner from the Mainland site) sold for the equivalent of $485 per foot in May 2021. If the future townhomes are offered at $500 per foot, this would yield an asking price of $2.2 million for the smaller residences and $2.7 million for the larger units.
Mainland will go before the MDHA Design Review Committee on Feb. 21, as the property is located within the agency’s Phillips Jackson redevelopment district and, as such, DRC plan approval is required. Mainland declined to comment before the committee meeting.
Relatedly, and also in Germantown, Mainland continues work on Elliott Row Homes (18 residences total with six under construction), which sits adjacent to the company’s condo building Elliott School (with all 26 units sold).
The property Mainland seeks to develop sits within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.