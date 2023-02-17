Nashville-based The Mainland Companies is planning a boutique development in Germantown that would yield some of the city’s largest and most high-end urban residences found outside downtown.

Specifically, Mainland is proposing five townhomes for a 0.39-acre property located at 1309 Fifth Ave. N. Via an LLC, the company paid about $2.4 million for the property in mid-2021, Metro records show.

