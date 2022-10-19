A Berry Hill commercial building accommodating an accounting firm has sold for $1.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

The new owner of the property, with an address of 501 E. Iris Drive, is a trust affiliated with Music Row-based Farris Self & Moore, a boutique firm that provides accounting, human resources, business management and financial planning services to those working in the music industry.

