A Berry Hill commercial building accommodating an accounting firm has sold for $1.25 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The new owner of the property, with an address of 501 E. Iris Drive, is a trust affiliated with Music Row-based Farris Self & Moore, a boutique firm that provides accounting, human resources, business management and financial planning services to those working in the music industry.
FSM officials could not be reached for comment regarding their plans for the property.
Hubert Yeary and Greg Howell were the sellers, having paid $320,000 for the property in 1999, according to Metro records. Their Yeary, Howell & Associates accounting firm, which no longer operates, previously was housed in the office building.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $368 per foot based on the 3,392-square-foot building’s size (various Berry Hill sales have garnered $375 per foot or more). The nondescript one-story structure was built in 1941 and sits on a 0.16-acre site.
Stephen Prather and Tee Patterson, first vice president and senior vice president with Nashville-based Charles Hawkins Co., represented Yeary and Howell in the sale.
As the Post reported in January, the property had been offered for sale for $1.5 million ($442 per foot), according to a loopnet.com listing.