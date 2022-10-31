A Berry Hill commercial property held by its owner for 26 years has been offered for sale for $1.15 million.
A trust owns the property, which offers an address of 2821 Dogwood Place. William Halbert, owner of business management consulting firm The Halbert Company, is part of the trust and operates his business from the building.
Halbert paid $119,000 for the property in 1996, according to Metro records.
The 1,340-square-foot building opened in 1941, with the offering the equivalent of about $858 per square foot based on the building’s size. Marketing materials note the building offers a live-work option.
For comparison, the Post reported in August a building located near the for-sale property was offered for sale for $1.5 million, the equivalent of $800 per foot (read here).
The trust has enlisted Amy Remke, an agent with the Green Hills office of Weichert Realty — The Adrews Group, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
"This is one of the few options to live and work from the same location," Remke emailed the Post. "Properties like this are quickly being bulldozed In Berry Hill for new construction and higher densities."