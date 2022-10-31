A Berry Hill commercial property held by its owner for 26 years has been offered for sale for $1.15 million.

A trust owns the property, which offers an address of 2821 Dogwood Place. William Halbert, owner of business management consulting firm The Halbert Company, is part of the trust and operates his business from the building.

