A Berry Hill property that includes the commercial building home to iconic custom clothing business Manuel American Designs has sold for $2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The 0.38-acre, two-parcel property offers a commercial building at 2804 Columbine Place, in which Manuel operates, and a similar structure with an address of 503 E. Iris Drive.
The new owner is an LLC that shares an address with Dallas-based Xebec, officials with which could not be reached for comment; however, the Xebec website notes a portfolio of seemingly exclusively industrial properties.
The seller was James Kennedy, who paid a collective $150,000 for the properties in two separate transactions in 1993 and 1995.
Enfield Construction and Engineering operates at 503 E. Iris Drive.
Fashion designer Manuel Cuevas — who since the 1950s and in both Los Angeles and Nashville has catered to rock and country music icons such as Johnny Cash, Jack White, John Lennon, Elvis Presley, the Rolling Stones and Dolly Parton — has operated the Berry Hill shop since moving from Broadway in downtown a few years ago. Prior to that, the business operated in Midtown (read here).
Manuel American Designs will remain operational in the Berry Hill building, according to the business.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
