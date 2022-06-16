Bernard Health has announced the purchase of a new office space in Midtown Nashville, which will eventually become its new headquarters.
The company will be relocating from leased space in the Caster-Knott Building to 706 19th Ave. N., which was most recently home to Business Furniture Warehouse. The move will see Bernard’s available space increase from 12,000 square feet to more than 40,000 square feet.
Bernard bought the building for $6 million and has secured a construction loan of $11.4 million for renovations. Studio Bank financed the acquisition of the property and is set to finance the renovation of the historic brick building, to be completed in 2024. Michael Havens with Cushman & Wakefield and Wood Stabell Law Group advised the brokerage and human resource software company on the transaction.
“We love the location of the building and the building itself, and are excited to have found a place that can accommodate our growth for the next several years,” said Alex Tolbert, Bernard Health’s founder.
In 2021, the warehouse saw its asking price reduced to $4.8 million from $6 million. Business Furniture Warehouse and property owner David Scott Lawson acquired the lot in 2014 for $575,000 and plans to relocate the business, he told the Post in 2020. The building, located near Marathon Village, was built by John B. Ransom in 1930.
Bernard Health was founded in 2006, and has four operating companies, BerniePortal, Alpine, Bernard Benefits and Bernard HFP.
