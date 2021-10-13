Belmont University is hoping to begin construction in early 2022 on what it will call The 3-D Building — to house future data science programs.
According to information Belmont President Greg Jones shared with students, faculty and staff, the building is expected to rise six stories on currently unused land positioned between the Johnson and Baskin centers on 15th Avenue South.
The 3-D Building (the 3-D stands for “data, design and discovery”) will serve as the new “front door” of the university, Jones said.
Plans have been submitted to the Metro Nashville Planning Department for review and consideration.
To offer about 133,000 square feet, The 3-D Building will include the following:
• A first-floor welcome center for campus visitors and prospective students and families, with admissions offices and cross-functional space on floor two.
• Faculty offices and classrooms on floors three and four.
• The Belmont Data Collaborative, the Thomas F. Cone Sr. Center for Entrepreneurship and collaboration work spaces for students and faculty on the upper two floors.
The architect has not been announced but is expected to be Nashville-based ESa, which handles the bulk of design work for Belmont.
Jones stressed the effort is not yet fully finalized and that construction timelines are still being developed.
Charlie Apigian, who founded the Middle Tennessee State University Data Science Institute, will oversee the program, as the Post reported in August (read here). Construction, design and hiring of faculty and staff for the program and building could carry a $60 million cost.
Nashville Business Journal first reported details of The 3-D Building.
The effort to undertake the future building and its programs comes as Belmont has broken ground on a school of medicine building to front Woodmont Boulevard (read here).
