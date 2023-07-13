The Belle Meade Plaza shopping center eyed for a high-profile mixed-use development has sold for $87 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with Nashville’s May family, which seemingly paid $14.5 million for the property in January 1997, according to Metro records. The property also includes the Kroger structure, with the grocery business to eventually relocate to the former Belle Meade Theater building, the space last occupied by a Harris Teeter.
Relatedly, and according to a separate document, AJ Capital has landed a $45 million loan from Nationwide Life Insurance Company.
The purchase comes after the Metro Council in mid-May voted on third and final reading to approve a specific plan rezoning request related to the project. That vote followed a second reading vote in early May that followed about three hours of debate and citizen feedback, as the proposal drew significant positive and negative opinions.
The property includes a retail and office building hugging the White Bridge Road viaduct and recognized as the home of Agave’s Mexican Restaurant and Belle Meade Premium Cigars, among other businesses and the Kroger structure. The main address is 4500 Harding Pike.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24, with Murphy having previously noted the project proposal offers numerous favorable elements. Murphy sponsored the rezoning bill.
AJ Capital officials declined to disclose if brokers were involved in the deal. Nashville's Robin Realty had represented the Mays for many years in the marketing and leasing of the retail spaces.
"AJ Capital is excited to have completed the acquisition of Belle Meade Plaza," the company emailed the Post. "We look forward to bringing a new and reimagined vision of Belle Meade Plaza to life."
Related to the project, a Nashville Department of Transportation study shows multiple streetscape improvements AJ Capital has said it plans to incorporate. These include the widening of a portion of Harding Pike and the alteration of signal light placements to improve traffic flow.
AJ Capital plan four buildings of between 100 feet and 150 feet tall. One of the proposed buildings will include 78 hotel rooms and 388 residential units. Smaller buildings will front Harding Pike.
As previously reported, the incorporation of Richland Creek as a water feature and river walk are planned. About 60 percent of the site's 10.5 acres will be devoted to green and open space.
Opened in 1961, the two-level modernist Belle Meade Plaza sits on roughly 10.57 acres. The building includes about 205,500 square feet and represents one of Nashville’s first mixed-use buildings (retail on level one and office on floor two) oriented in a suburban manner, with the structure separated from the street by surface parking.
Other tenants include Wells Fargo Bank, Ninki, Pho Ann, CVS, Starbucks, Office Depot and Katy’s Hallmark Shop.
