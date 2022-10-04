The downtown building last home to Joe’s Crab Shack is slated for a restaurant and bar affiliated with sports- and pop culture-focused digital media company Barstool Sports.
A permit lists the future tenant as SBH NSH LLC (formerly named Barstool Nashville, according to the Office of the Tennessee Secretary of State). The LLC seemingly is loosely associated with Barstool Sports. Of note, “SBH” apparently references New York-based bar operator Stanton & Bowery, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Brentwood-based Stacker Building Group is handling the build-out of the space, located at 123 Second Ave. S. The company declined to comment.
Penn Entertainment Inc. (formerly Penn National Gaming), a provider of retail and interactive gaming, sports betting and media, and led by CEO and President Jay Snowden — in early 2020 acquired a 36 percent interest in Barstool Sports Inc. in a deal valued at $163 million, according to a release at the time.
In August, Penn Entertainment increased its ownership stake in Barstool Sports to 50 percent, with the intent to eventually own the company fully in what is expected to be a roughly $550 million deal, playusa.com reports (read here).
In January, Penn Entertainment opened sports bars in Chicago and, in March, in Philadelphia and is planning a location in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nashville will be the fourth location.
Penn Entertainment officials could not be reached for comment regarding the future Nashville business.
Penn Entertainment operates Barstool sports bars and restaurants, primarily, as a marketing vehicle for its interactive gaming efforts and not as gambling facilities in the strict sense.
Founded by Dave Portnoy as a sports culture website, Barstool now ranks among the nation’s most popular sportsbooks but trails DraftKings and FanDuel. Portnoy has garnered national headlines for teasing a run for mayor of Boston and for charges of sexual misconduct (read here).
Erica Nardini serves as CEO of Barstool Sports Inc., with Portnoy maintaining significant ownership control.
Joe’s Crabshack closed in September after a roughly 20-year run.