Featured Bank OZK eyes office at One City Little Rock-based financial services provider will operate on 10th floor of mixed-use tower William Williams William Williams Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2026 Nov 12, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Little Rock-based Bank OZK is eyeing office space at One City.According to a Metro permit application, the financial services provider will take space on the 10th floor of the 15-story office and retail tower, located at 5 City Blvd. The One City mixed-use tower located at 5 City Blvd. and in which Bank OZK will operate an office Image: Google Earth × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 @77:46 H:== 36 E96 7:CDE @7 :ED EJA6 7@C q2?< ~+z :? E96 }2D9G:==6 2C62] %96 4@>A2?J @A6C2E6D C6E2:= 32?<:?8 3C2?496D :? |FC7C66D3@C@ 2?5 |25:D@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ :ED H63D:E6]k^AmkAmq2?< ~+z W7@C>6C=J q2?< @7 E96 ~K2C<DX 4@?5F4ED 32?<:?8 @A6C2E:@?D :? aed @77:46D :? pC<2?D2D[ v6@C8:2[ u=@C:52[ }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ %6I2D[ 2?5 %6??6DD66] xE C6A@CE65 Sc_]g 3:==:@? :? 2DD6ED 2D @7 s64] b`[ a_ad]k^AmkAmq2?< ~+z @77:4:2=D 4@F=5 ?@E 36 C624965 7@C 4@>>6?E C682C5:?8 E96 7@4FD @7 E96 7FEFC6 @77:46]k^AmkAmr9:428@\32D65 r@?G6I:EJ !C@A6CE:6D 56G6=@A65 E96 ~?6 r:EJ D:E6 H:E9 E96 3F:=5:?8 :? H9:49 q2?< ~+z H:== @A6C2E6]k^AmkAm#6=2E65=J[ 2 b`b\F?:E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]?2D9G:==6A@DE]4@>^3FD:?6DD^56G6=@A>6?E^@?6\4:EJ\6J65\7@C\2A2CE>6?E\3F:=5:?8^2CE:4=6026e23_a_\a45h\c657\ha74\5552dc35ch37]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm2A2CE>6?E 3F:=5:?8k^2m :D 36:?8 6J65 7@C ~?6 r:EJ]k^Amk5:G 4=2DDlQDF3D4C:36C\AC6G:6HQmkAm%96 3F:=5:?8 H:== 36 4@?DECF4E65 @? E96 D:E6 4FCC6?E=J 9@>6 E@ r:EJ q=@I[ H9:49 @776CD D9:AA:?8 4@?E2:?6CD 2?5 2 D2?5 G@==6J32== 4@FCE] %96 255C6DD :D k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]8@@8=6]4@>^>2AD^A=246^bZr:EJZpG6[Z}2D9G:==6[Z%}Zbfa_h^obe]`daacbd[\ge]ga_hcea[`hK^52E2lPb>`Pc3`Pc>ePb>dP`D_Iggecee3c66eac`f`i_Iga337`743db34_4Pg>aPb5be]`daacacPc5\ge]ga_b_adP`eDTau8Tau``H9DI>_H<n6?ECJlEEFU2>Aj806Alt8@J|sxa|s8K|$cHxz)|s$@p$pu"pHTbsTbsQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmb r:EJ pG6]k^2m[ H:E9 G2C:@FD 3FD:?6DD6D C6BF:C65 E@ 6G6?EF2==J >@G6 7C@> E96 D:E6]k^Amk^5:Gm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bank Ozk Financial Markets Nasdaq Arkansas Little Rock, Arkansas Financial Services Banking Society Of Arkansas Companies Listed On The Nasdaq Cities In Little Rock–north Little Rock–conway Metropolitan Area Publicly Traded Companies Companies Listed On Nasdaq Exchanges Financial Services Companies Of The United States Economy Of The Eastern United States Publicly Traded Companies Of The United States Pulaski County, Arkansas Private Sector Of The United States Economy Of The Southern United States Private Sector Economy Of The Southeastern United States Personal Finance Economy Of Arkansas Economy Of Little Rock, Arkansas Economy Of The United States William Williams Author twitter Author email Follow William Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by Trending Vanderbilt pays $13M for future chancellor’s residence Great Escape to relocate to Midtown Headline Homes: October 2026 EndeavorB2B CEO Chris Ferrell dismissed Macrons’ defamation case against Candace Owens lands in Nashville