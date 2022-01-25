The First Horizon Park-area building home to Brooklyn Bowl and Third and Home has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Bids are due on the 55,509-square-foot two-story building, which offers a main address of 915 Third Ave. N., in early February.
The owners are local developers (and brothers) Chris Ward and Tim Ward, who teamed with Michael Hayes and Brandon Kuvara of Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. to develop the rectangular parcel with the building slated for the bar. The structure runs along the left field and center field sides of the ballpark and primarily faces Third Avenue North, with a modest presence on Junior Gilliam Way.
Of note, and as the Post recently reported, a restaurant and brewery focused on craft beer and pizza is being eyed for the building (read here).
The Wards (Hayes and Kuvara have no ownership in the property) have enlisted brokers Paul Gathier, Steele McDonald and Myers Mercier, with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE, to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
