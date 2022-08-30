A Green Hills residential property that had been owned by family members for at least 75 years has sold for $4 million.
The new owner of the 4.3-acre two-parcel property, with an address of 3600 Abbott Martin Road and on which sits no structure, is an LLC affiliated with Austin-based homebuilder Mike Speciale and his MKD Group Ventures.
The seller was the Martin family, which has owned the property since 1947, Metro records note. The late Joseph Martin Jr. was an attorney and partner with Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin. A decorated military man — he left service in 1983 with the rank of brigadier general — Martin died in 2018 at 89. His wife, Louise Armistead Martin, died in late 2021, according to a Tennessean obituary.
Louise Martin’s parents, the Armisteads, seemingly owned the property prior to 1947.
The sale is the equivalent of about $21.35 per square foot based on acreage, a figure that is considered on the higher end for property in the area, a source said.
Speciale has landed a loan, valued at $2 million, from a subsidiary of Houston-based Cadence Bank, a separate Metro document notes.
Wood Caldwell and Treanor Granbery, partner and affiliate broker, respectively, with Nashville-based Southeast Venture, represented the Louise Martin estate in the transaction.
The Post was unable to determine if Speciale used a broker.
