An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million.

GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.