An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million.
GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at
in South Davidson County, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. 1000 Enclave Circle
Landmark at Wynton Pointe
The seller was Greenwich, Connecticut-based Starwood Investment Group, which paid $32.39 million for the property in mid-2013, Metro records note.
Opened in 1989, Landmark at Wynton Pointe offers 380 units in multiple three-story buildings. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $197,400 per unit.
The purchase follows GVA’s in August having paid $64 million for garden-style apartment complex Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve in Bellevue (read
). here
GVA’s most recognized local property is perhaps Midtown apartment building 1818 Church, for which the company paid $35.5 million in June 2021 (read
). here
The
Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the most recent transaction.