An Austin-based development company that owns Madison Station has paid $11.5 million for Madison’s Due West Plaza retail center, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Artesia Real Estate now owns both a retail strip center at 1130 Gallatin Pike North and raw land at 120 Due West Ave. The two properties offer about 15.5 acres, with the buildings spanning a collective approximately 158,000 square feet.
The seller of the two-parcel site were two entities affiliated with Brentwood-based Browning Properties. The entities paid a collective $8.36 million for the two properties, with one transaction in 2004 and the other in 2012.
Built in 1978 and renovated in 1990, Due West Plaza offers an 11-tenant roster that includes Family Dollar, Planet Fitness and Citi Trends. A small standalone building on the site offers a Pizza Hut.
Relatedly, Nashville-based real estate investor and developer Tyler Cauble and Matt Taylor and Colin Brothers of Artesia in April paid $18 million for adjacent property on which they plan the aforementioned Madison Station (read more here). The partners have agreed to adhere to the site's zoning requirements and a master plan created by Nashville-based landscape architecture and planning company Hawkins Partners. Locally based design firm Smith Gee Studio will be involved, too.
Matt Taylor, Artesia vice president of investments, said the hope is for the two properties, long term, to offer a symbiotic relationship.
“We feel strongly that the path-of-growth in Nashville is eastbound, and Due West was the perfect opportunity to double-down on our belief in Madison and Gallatin Pike,” Taylor said. “We view both Madison Station and Due West as long-term investments and will continue the operation of Due West as a shopping center for the foreseeable future.”
According to its website, Artesia has deployed about $175 million in equity since 2012 and is focused on real estate in Nashville, Austin, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Denver, Salt Lake City and Seattle.
The just-sold property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8. VanReece said she continues to work with Cauble, Taylor and Brothers on the long-term vision for both Madison Station and Due West Plaza.
"I am thrilled that the Madison renaissance continues as we see intentional new walkable mixed use and green communities sprout along the Gallatin Pike corridor,” VanReece said. “Knowing that Smith Gee and Hawkins are involved with Artesia in creating these beautiful spaces while not gentrify existing small business is quite remarkable."
Paul Gaither and Steele McDonald with the local office of CBRE facilitated the recent transaction.
