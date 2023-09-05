Nashville commercial real estate firm Horrell Company has new leadership in the wake of the April death of president and principal broker Steve Horrell.
Assuming the role of president and acquiring the company is Elliott Smith, Horrell's son-in-law, Horrell Company announced last week.
Smith was most recently in-house counsel at Acadia Healthcare and was an attorney at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis. His wife Sara Darby Smith was Horrell's daughter.
Ben McKnight will serve as principal broker.
"I am honored to serve as Horrell Company's next president, and to build on its strong foundation as one of Nashville's oldest and market-leading commercial real estate companies," Smith said in a release. "Horrell Company's roots in this community are strong, dating back to its founding in 1943, and I look forward to growing the legacy built in large part through Steve Horrell's leadership."
Horrell Company specializes in brokerage services, tenant and landlord representation, property development, acquisitions and dispositions, and property and asset management services in the industrial, retail and office sectors, the release noted.