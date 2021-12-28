Atlanta-based Wood Partners has begun construction in East Nashville on The Station by Alta, a residential building to offer 302 apartment units.
The development is unfolding on a 5.9-acre, two-parcel site at 900 and 914 E. Trinity Lane next to the Metro Police Department East Precinct and adjacent to Ellington Parkway.
Pre-leasing will begin by July 2023, according to a release.
The Station by Alta project will include the adaptive reuse of an existing gas station and a warehouse with bow truss architecture. Wood Partners is also serving as the general contractor.
To sit within Metro Councilmember Sean Parker’s District 5, the building will offer a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The gas station and warehouse will house co-working, club room and fitness spaces. A "resort-style" swimming pool also will be included. Atlanta-based Brock Hudgins Architects is handling design work.
"We want to weave into all of the neighborhoods that we develop in, and by maintaining original features coupled with best-in-class design, The Station by Alta will fully integrate into an authentic and eclectic Nashville neighborhood," Andrew Steffens, managing director of Wood Partners’ Nashville office, said in the release. "We’re excited to begin construction and provide a uniquely designed housing option within one of Nashville’s most dynamic neighborhoods.”
The release notes Wood Partners has acquired the property on which the project in now underway. However, the Davidson County Register of Deeds has yet to record the transaction and the company is not disclosing what it paid for the site.
With the start of The Station by Alta, Wood Partners now has six local projects for which construction began during the past 20 months and that will offer a collective 1,759 units.
Wood Partners has been involved in the acquisition and development of sites with buildings home to (or to accommodate once finished) more than 79,000 multifamily units (68 properties) and valued at more than $14.1 billion. In addition to Atlanta and Nashville, it has offices in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.
