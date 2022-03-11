An airport-area office building that once accommodated Bridgestone has been offered for sale for an undisclosed sum.
Located at 535 Marriott Drive, the property sold in October 2019, along with an accompanying 8.6-acre property at 545 Marriott Drive, for $85.5 million. The latter seemingly is not being listed for sale.
AGL Highland Ridge Owner LLC is the owner, with the LLC affiliated with both Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. of New York City, according to Metro records.
The 12-story office Highland Ridge Tower sits on 10 acres and opened in 2000. It offers about 210,000 square feet, a six-level structured parking garage and is almost 90 percent leased, according to marketing material.
Highland Ridge Tower — recognized for its corner cylindrical design component — once housed, as noted, the offices of Bridgestone Americas, which are now located in the Bridgestone Tower in downtown's SoBro district.
The owner has enlisted the Dallas office of Cushman & Wakefield to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
Michael McDonald, vice chairman in Cushman & Wakefield's capital markets group, told the Post that early interest in the property has been "exceptionally strong."
Gaedeke Holdings Ltd. was the seller in the late-2019 deal, according to Metro records. That entity paid about $18.6 million for the two properties in 1996, according to Metro records. Gaedeke would later develop the 535 Marriott site.
The 545 Marriott parcel accommodates Class A eight-story office building Highland Ridge III, which offers about 178,000 square feet.
