A pair of large industrial buildings located east of Nashville International Airport and sitting on two separate parcels have sold for a collective approximately $52.9 million to a Philadelphia-area company.
The structures are located at 101 Air Park Center East and 111 Air Park Center East. The new owner of both properties, which cover about 21.3 acres collectively, is Exeter Property Group, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Airpark East Owner LLC, which is affiliated with Indianapolis-based Strategic Capital Partners. Metro property records note that entity acquired the then-unimproved property off Couchville Pike in January 2020 in a quitclaim deed deal.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
