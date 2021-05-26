TriStar Health has been approved to open a $5.4 million burn unit at its Skyline Medical Center campus on Dickerson Pike.
The 12-bed unit will be the second of its kind in Nashville, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center operating a 25-bed facility at its campus.
The unit will be built out from an existing intensive care unit on the second floor of the 8,994-square-foot, 407-bed hospital. The renovations come amid a $69 million expansion plan for the facility, which includes building two new floors and 54 additional beds as well as an expanded emergency department, additional trauma capacity and a third helipad.
According to the Nashville Business Journal, TriStar is partnering with Burn and Reconstructive Centers for America, a network of 16 burn centers and 45 physicians throughout the country.
HST Pathways names WebPT CEO to board
Nashville-based HST Pathways, which offers cloud-based software systems for surgical centers, has appointed the CEO of a rehab therapy platform to its board of directors.
Nancy Ham will bring more than 25 years of experience in health IT and analytics to the board, including as CEO of Phoenix-based WebPT and formerly of Aetna company Healthagen Population Health Solutions. She has served on the board of directors at BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona, HLM Venture Partners and the Arizona Commerce Authority.
HST Pathways Founder and CRO Tom Hui said Ham's appointment comes at an inflection point in the company, as it seeks to “revolutionize” the ambulatory surgical center market.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Nancy, who has an extensive track record of scaling software companies that serve some of the most complex sub-sectors of the healthcare industry,” Hui said in a press release. “With this highly aligned experience, Nancy will join our impressive roster of board members, including investors and operating partners from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities and Nexxus, to advise on our future direction.”
