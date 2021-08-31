A New York City investment firm that manages nearly $3 billion for its clients has built a 5.3 percent stake in SmileDirectClub, which has lost half its value in 2021.
The leaders of 683 Capital Management recently filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying they now control nearly 6.3 million shares of SmileDirect. That’s up from about 4.1 million shares on June 30 and more than four times what the firm, which was founded in 2006, owned at the end of 2020.
The 683 team has built its stake as SmileDirect CEO David Katzman and his team have of late had to deal with a cyberattack, weather cost pressures and report a second-quarter sales shortfall they blamed on the pandemic. The firm’s filing is a friendly one rather than the type typically filed by an activist investor but founder Ari Zweiman and his team have in the past been vocal about governance and shareholder issues.
Shares of SmileDirect (Ticker: SDC) were changing hands Tuesday afternoon at $5.61, up 5 percent on the day. They are down more than 20 percent in the past month and now trade at a quarter of their $23 initial public offering price of September 2019.
———————
The leaders of Shoals Technologies are connecting with the experts at global accounting and advisory firm Ernst & Young to perfect the rollout plans of their customers’ electric vehicle charging products.
Portland-based Shoals early this year began launching its EV charging products, which execs claim cost almost 20 percent less to install than conventional products now on the market. The partnership with EY, the companies claim, will look to study and optimize the spending and installation times of the charging systems, which feature prominently in planned federal infrastructure stimulus plans. In a statement, Shoals said spending on EV charging stations is expected to quadruple to $1.2 billion by 2023.
“As infrastructure is electrified and supply chains are reimagined, the challenges are too big for one sector or one company to solve alone. Only through collaboration can organizations thrive in the emerging e-mobility ecosystem, win customers, and drive returns while advancing sustainability in transport,” said Jeff Tolnar, Shoals’ senior vice president of EV solutions. “We are thrilled to work with a company of the caliber of EY US in such an important market and expect that the abilities of the two companies will make a powerful combination.”
Shoals shares (Ticker: SHLS) were up about 2 percent to $32.65 Tuesday afternoon. They went public early this year at $25 apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.