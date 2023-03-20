Dollar General has released quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.94 per share.
According to a release from Zacks, this compares to earnings of $2.57 per share from Q4 2021.
This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.68 percent. A quarter ago, Zacks expected the Goodlettsville-based discount retailer would post earnings of $2.55 per share when it actually produced earnings of $2.33.
Over the last four quarters, DG has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.
In addition, Dollar General posted revenues of $10.2 billion for the quarter ended January 2023, missing the Zacks consensus estimate by 0.33 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $8.65 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times during the last four quarters.
Zacks reports Dollar General shares have lost about 11.3 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 1.4 percent.
NCRC announces new officers, board members
Nashville Conflict Resolution Center has named Danielle DuPriest board chair for the 2023-25 term.
In addition, and according to a release, Terrell Bell of the Tennessee Board of Regents, will continue in his role as treasurer. Sondra Wade (Middle Tennessee State University) will begin a three-year term as the board’s secretary.
New board members for 2023 are: Nina Kumar, Ardent Health Services; Randall McCathren, BLC Associates; Kay Quinn, Quinn Stauffer Financial; and Heather Wright, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP.
Sara Figal is the organization’s president and executive director.
“NCRC’s 2023 agenda includes new fundraising initiatives that will both guarantee the sustainability of existing programs and expand our capacity to make remote mediation available to low-income residents of rural counties in Middle Tennessee,” Figal said in a release. “We have seen how effective our remote services are in helping people through tough times, particularly when we can help them avoid the time and costs of court and get back to … family, work, and community.”
Founded in 2000, Nashville Conflict Resolution Center provides free and low-cost mediation to help people of all ages resolve and move beyond conflict.
Audi Downtown Nashville opens
High-end auto dealership company Sonic Automotive Inc. has opened Audi Downtown Nashville in Rutledge Hill.
As the Post reported in April, Charlotte-based Sonic created a “satellite service and digital automotive showroom” on the four-parcel 0.96-acre property, which is located near live music venue 3rd & Lindsley and offers an address of 15-21 Lindsley Ave.
Sonic reinvented a generic warehouse for its new home. Nashville-based Rise Construction served as general contractor, with Charlotte-based Progressive AE the architect.
Via an LLC, Sonic paid $6.6 million for the Rutledge Hill property — located near SoBro and downtown’s inner-interstate loop — in July 2020.
The warehouse once accommodated Nashville-based printing technology company Novatech.
“Our Audi Nashville dealership has built a reputation for luxury and providing an exceptional guest experience to residents of Nashville and surrounding areas for years,” David Smith, Sonic Automotive chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We are thrilled to partner with Audi of America to continue that legacy by providing a reimagined, state-of-the-art experience for Audi guests to shop, buy and service their vehicles, experience the latest in Audi electric vehicle technology, and our team’s world-class guest experience.”
Based in Charlotte and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, Sonic Automotive operates in the Nashville area (primarily in Williamson County) dealerships offering Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Mini, Porsche, Audi, Honda and Cadillac vehicles. Overall, the company runs approximately 100 dealerships, including its EchoPark Automotive used-car locations. The latter concept, which was launched in 2014, has been growing quickly — from $254 million in revenues in 2017 to about $2.3 billion in 2021.
Blakeford Senior Life offers program in Sewanee
Nashville-based Blakeford Senior Life has expandeded its continuing care at home (CCaH) program, LiveWell By Blakeford, into Sewanee, Tenn.
According to a release, the nonprofit provider of senior lifestyle is now operating LiveWell on the Mountain, which is available to adults over 60 in Sewanee and Monteagle.
LiveWell on the Mountain is collaborating with Folks at Home, a Sewanee-based nonprofit. Every LiveWell on the Mountain member will receive a complimentary Folks at Home membership.
“After seven years of providing our CCaH program to Nashville and its surrounding counties, we are thrilled to welcome our first members in a new area of Tennessee through LiveWell on the Mountain,” Jane Kelley, executive director of home and community services at Blakeford, said in the release. “Expanding to another storied town with a leading university and robust older population means we can offer a unique, top-quality option to those who want to plan to stay at home as they age.”
Brian Barnes serves as Blakeford Senior Life president and CEO.
Send info to wwilliams@nashvillepost.com.