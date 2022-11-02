Dollar General has announced Jeff Owen has been added to its board of directors as part of his promotion to chief executive officer.
The Goodlettsville-based retailer announced in July that Owen would replace CEO Todd Vasos, who continues to serve as a member of the board.
Owen, DG chief operating officer since 2019, has spent about 30 years with the company, intermittently, since 1992, holding various leadership positions. He began his DG employment in 1992 as a store manager trainee in Nashville.
Along with the promotion, and as the Post previously reported (read here), Owen’s base salary has been increased from $925,000 to $1.12 million, and his annual incentive opportunity was bumped from 100 percent of his salary to 150 percent. Other incentives included a one-time $6 million stock incentive. Owen’s initial agreement with the company runs through May 31, 2026.
With the appointment, the Dollar General Board of Directors consists of 10 members.
Louisiana-Pacific Q3 earnings beat estimates
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation reported better than expected results for the third quarter 2022, with sales and earnings topping Zacks Equity Research estimates.
According to Zacks, LP reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 by 6.2 percent. The bottom line declined 51.1 percent from the 2021 Q3 figure of $3.52 per share.
Net sales of $852 million modestly topped the consensus estimate of $848 billion by 0.5 percent but declined 16 percent from the mark of the year-ago period.
As of Sept. 30, Louisiana-Pacific had cash and cash equivalents of $469 million compared with $358 million at the end of 2021.
"New residential construction appears to be slowing, and OSB prices have stabilized at a more historically normal level,” LP chairman and CEO Brad Southern said in a company release. “However, demand for SmartSide siding remains strong, especially in repair and remodeling applications. LP is investing in long-term growth, including expanding the Houlton, Maine, siding facility and plans to add new ExpertFinish capacity in Washington."
Ryman Hospitality Properties Q3 FFO miss estimates
Ryman Hospitality Properties has released quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.72 per share, missing the Zacks Equity Research consensus estimate of $1.73 per share.
The figure compares to FFO of $0.94 per share from the mark of the same period in 2021. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Zacks reports the quarterly report represents an FFO surprise, based on projections, of a decrease of 0.58 percent. A quarter ago, Zacks expectation were that the Nashville-based hotel and resort real estate investment trust would post FFO of $1.96 per share when it actually produced FFO of $2.05, delivering a surprise of 4.59 percent.
During the previous four quarters, RHP has surpassed consensus FFO estimates two times.
RHP posted revenues of $467.76 million for the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.70 percent. The figure compares to revenues of $306.91 million for Q3 2021. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.
Ryman Hospitality Properties shares have lost about 3.3 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of 18.2 percent.
AllianceBernstein sees Q3 dips in revenues, income, AUM
AllianceBernstein has reported third-quarter financials, with the Nashville-based global asset management firm seeing drops in net revenues, operating income and assets under management.
According to a company release, net revenues for the period were about $986.98 million, down from approximately $1.09 billion in the same period of 2021.
Operating income for Q3 was about $170.3 million, down from about $279.6 million from Q3 of last year.
Net revenues of about $814 million for the quarter were down from net revenues of roughly $883.6 million in Q3 2021.
"Global financial markets declined in the third quarter amidst continued volatility stemming from accelerating inflation and higher interest rates," Seth Bernstein, President and CEO of AllianceBernstein, said in the release. "AB was not immune to industrywide conditions, as net outflows were $10.5 billion, or $6.6 billion excluding anticipated redemptions [from French multinational insurance company AXA].
“Growth in alternatives/multi-asset and municipals was outweighed by taxable fixed income and active equity outflows,” Bernstein added. “Our fee rate improved by 7 percent year-over-year, growing in each channel, driven by the addition of CarVal and favorable asset mix.”