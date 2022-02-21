Franklin-based hospital company Community Health Systems has a new lead director following the death of Julia North late last year.
CHS’ board last week named longtime board member John Clerico as North’s successor. He will serve as the top non-executive director for the company.
Clerico has been a member of the CHS board since 2003. He has held several senior-level positions in different industries throughout his career, including as co-founder of ChartMark Investments and as chairman and interim CEO at oil and gas company Global Industries.
Relatedly, Ben Fordham, CHS general counsel and executive vice president, is scheduled to step down at the end of the month.
CHS owns or leases 83 hospitals with approximately 13,000 beds, and shares in the company closed the week at $10.76, down more than 12 percent on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.