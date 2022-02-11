Nashville-based AllianceBernstein reported Friday fourth quarter and annual results for 2021, with Q4 net revenues of $1.3 billion up 19 percent compared to the figure of the same period in 2020.
According to a release, 2021 net revenues for the global asset management firm were $4.4 billion, an increase of about 20 percent compared to the $3.7 billion mark in 2020. Higher investment advisory base fees, distribution revenues, performance-based fees, higher shareholder services fees and lower investment losses were partially offset by lower Bernstein Research revenues, the company reported.
Total assets under management at year’s end were $778.6 billion, up $36.4 billion, or 5 percent, from September 30, 2021, and up $92.7 billion, or 14 percent, from December 31, 2020.
"The firm drove strong financial and investment performance, further differentiating our global client offerings, in a robust year for financial markets,” Seth Bernstein, AB president and CEO, said in the release. “Full-year organic revenue growth accelerated to 5 percent, supporting continued growth investments across our diversified platform.”
Bernstein said 2021 saw the company launch a “diverse set of products” targeting client needs and strengthened its strategic partnership with Equitable Holdings.
AllianceBernstein shares (Ticker: AB) were trading at $50.05, up 1.6 percent, at mid-day on below-average volume. Year-to-date, the shares are up 1.4 percent.
