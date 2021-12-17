Franklin-based Acadia Healthcare has established another joint venture to open a 144-bed inpatient mental health facility in Minnesota.
The project will be in partnership with Minnesota-based nonprofit health system Fairview Health Services, and will aim to expand behavioral health services throughout the Twin Cities region.
"Acadia is proud to be collaborating with Fairview to build upon their exceptional behavioral health services," Debbie Osteen, outgoing CEO of Acadia Healthcare, said in a press release. "This joint venture expands our acute service line into Minnesota, providing care for patients across the region who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health and substance use disorders."
The partnership is Acadia’s sixteenth joint venture, and the third announced this month. The behavioral health giant also recently partnered with health systems in Florida and Colorado to expand mental health services in those markets.
Qualifacts acquires EHR firm
Nashville-based health care software company Qualifacts + Credible has acquired another electronic health records firm.
Terms of the transaction to buy Tampa-based InSync Healthcare Solutions were not disclosed. This is the company’s first acquisition since private equity firms Warburg Pincus and Martis Capital merged Qualifacts with Credible Behavioral Health in August to establish one entity providing EHR platforms and other software to behavioral health providers.
The addition of InSync will build out the company’s EHR services and add practice and revenue cycle management capabilities for providers.
"The acquisition allows the combined organization to deliver innovation, technology, customer support, and complementary solutions to a broader behavioral health and human services market," Paul Ricci, CEO of Qualifacts + Credible, said in a press release. "It also better positions us for long-term growth by expanding our ability to serve small to medium-sized practices and agencies."
