When the Vanderbilt Commodores released their official depth chart on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Hawaii, mostly everything seemed par for the course.
However, head coach Clark Lea did include one surprise that few saw coming: freshman A.J. Swann, not junior Ken Seals, was listed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Mike Wright, who was named the starter a little over a month ago.
"It was a razor thin margin between all three honestly; I felt like all three had good camps," Lea told reporters on Tuesday.
Swann, a four-star QB, was the No. 23-ranked quarterback in the country in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,148 yards and 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions as a senior for Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia, last year.
“We have confidence in Ken that he's played in a lot of games,” Lea continued. “He can help us win. And certainly, in the moment, we would make the decision we felt like best suited our team's chances to get the outcome we want. But we also want to honor the fact that we feel like A.J. has earned the opportunity to be second on the depth chart."
Seals didn’t quite develop as expected in his sophomore season; he threw for 747 fewer yards, seven fewer touchdowns, and his completion percentage dropped from 64.6 to 56.7 from 2020 to 2021.
Despite not being named the starter, Seals did choose to stick it out at Vanderbilt, earning Lea’s praises.
"I want to just give credit to Ken because in an era right now where nine out of 10 times that player that's getting the disappointing news makes a choice to move on, Ken Seals set his jaw and made the determination that he was going to earn it every day,” Lea said last month.
Vanderbilt opens the 2022 season against Hawaii on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CST on CBS Sports Network.
