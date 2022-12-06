Despite running the No. 1 offense and scoring offense in college football, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker was not among the four finalists named for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and USC quarterback Caleb Williams were named the finalists for the award on Monday.
Spearheading a Vols offense that scored 47.3 points and averaged 538.1 yards of total offense per game — tops in the NCAA — Hooker completed 229 of 329 passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also ran for 430 yards and five additional touchdowns.
Hooker ranked second in FBS in passer rating and eighth in completion percentage, while tied for 14th in touchdown passes and 22nd in passing yards. He also led the SEC in total offense (324.1 yards per game), completion percentage and yards per attempt (9.5), and ranked second in touchdown passes and third in passing yards.
Against AP Top 25 teams, Hooker averaged 289.6 yards per game with 14 touchdowns and an interception with a 5-1 record.
Hooker suffered a season-ending injury during the fourth quarter of Tennessee's Game 11 loss to South Carolina and then missed UT's Game 12 win over Vanderbilt. It is unclear if the time missed on the field factored into Hooker's not being named a finalist for college football's most prestigious award.
Despite his Heisman snub, Hooker is a finalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and Manning awards.
In addition, Hooker is currently projected to be a second- or third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by several draft services. He is ranked as the No. 46 prospect by The Athletic, No. 49 by Pro Football Focus and No. 77 by CBS Sports.
The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held Saturday at 8 p.m. EST in New York and broadcast on ESPN.
