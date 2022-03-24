It wasn’t long after the Los Angeles Rams signed prized free agent receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal that Robert Woods received a call from head coach Sean McVay.
The wideout was informed the Rams would be trading him, but he was given the courtesy of handpicking his next employer.
Already familiar with Titans receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive coordinator Todd Downing from his time in Buffalo, Woods consulted close friends and former Titans players Josh Reynolds and Rodger Saffold before deciding the best fit was in Tennessee.
“I think this organization, this team being able to feed off the ground game, having a quarterback to deliver the ball, have another threat on the opposite side [of A.J. Brown] and obviously being able to bring our game and complements to this team, I think it was the best fit for me,” Woods said.
"I feel like this team has it all, and I feel like I can be that addition that can be a part of getting them over the hump. They have been to the playoffs and now we have to finish it off and win a Super Bowl here."
Prior to tearing his ACL in Week 10 of last season, Woods had three straight seasons with 85 or more receptions and consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 with the Rams. A second-round pick of the Bills in 2013, Woods’ addition gives the Titans the bona fide No. 2 receiver opposite of A.J. Brown they thought they were getting last season in Julio Jones.
Limited to just 13 games in 2021, Brown himself just missed out on his third straight 1,000-yard season. The 24-year-old has never played with another NFL WR with more than 65 receptions or 984 yards in a single season.
“[Brown] finishes through the end zone, strong runner, attacks the ball, aggressive hands,” Woods added. “So, I think my game with [Brown’s], being able to hit on both sides, I think will be really dynamic. His game complements mine. Once we get the ball in our hands, I think we’ll really be dangerous, just because how we run and attack defenders, eat up the ground. I think we’re going to be really, really good together.”
Adding Woods and tight end Austin Hooper to work with Brown, in addition to Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill could have the best supporting cast he’s had in four seasons with the Titans.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.