Just over a decade ago when he was at Ohio State, Mike Vrabel was named the Big 10 recruiter of the year by ESPN.
Can he still close the deal?
Some of Vrabel’s old recruiting skills might come into play in a matter of days, as free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to pay a visit to the Titans, per the NFL Network.
Hopkins is 31 years old and has been limited to 19 of a potential 34 games over the last two seasons because of injuries (hamstring and knee) and a PED suspension. But the 10-year veteran — if healthy — would still represent a massive boost to an inexperienced and unproven group of Titans receivers.
A likely future Hall of Famer, Hopkins has piled up 853 catches for 11,298 yards (13.2-yard average) and 71 touchdowns in his career. In nine games last season, Hopkins posted 64 receptions for 717 yards (11.2-yard average) and three touchdowns.
“The first thing is that we want players who want to be here,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “We want people that want to be here and then we’ll work through anything else. So we’ve brought in a bunch of different players.
“DeAndre is somebody we’ll bring in … and go through the same visit we go through with everybody, and then start the process.”
How might Vrabel and general manager Ran Carthon sell Hopkins on Tennessee over other suitors, considering the Titans had the 30th-ranked passing offense in the league last season, averaging just 171.4 yards per game?
One factor will obviously be money, as Hopkins is reportedly interested in a contract similar to that signed earlier this offseason by Odell Beckham Jr. — a $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Titans currently have just $7.99 million of cap space, per Over The Cap, so they’d have to get creative to carve out more room.
But the Titans can certainly work the relationship angle with Hopkins, who played for the Houston Texans from 2013 through 2019. Vrabel was on that Texans coaching staff from 2014 through 2017 as a defensive assistant and defensive coordinator.
Maybe even more importantly, new Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly held that same role in Houston in 2019, when Hopkins put up huge numbers for the Texans — catching 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.
It remains to be seen how the Hopkins saga plays out, but he would certainly have a big impact on Titans receivers like Treylon Burks, the team’s top draft pick of 2022.
“100 percent — he would be a great mentor,” Burks said. “I watched D-Hop since I was younger, one of my favorite players. He just carries himself the right way, and then his game on the field speaks for itself.
“He’s an awesome player, great player. It would be fun to play with him. if we end up getting him, we get him. If we don’t, then we don’t. No offense to him. He’s a great player. I like playing with who we have here.”
Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said he’s played a few games against Hopkins, and couldn’t praise him enough.
“He’s elite,” Murphy-Bunting said. “That’s probably one of the best words to explain him. He can do pretty much everything.
“He’s a very, very talented guy … He was always the emphasis [of the defensive] gameplan — who we needed to stop. That’s another guy that just leads the way he plays. You see him on the field. He makes plays in every given moment, no matter what type of coverage he’s in. You would always love to have a guy like that.”
Will the Titans’ pitch be enough to woo Hopkins, who — on a recent I Am Athlete podcast appearance — listed the five quarterbacks he’d most like to catch passes from as Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert?
We could find out in a matter of days whether a deal can be struck.
“I’m past the recruiting — I did that in college,” Vrabel said. “We really just want people that want to be here, and then if that works out, then you go on to the next step. So this will be pretty much it until we sign or don’t sign the next player.”