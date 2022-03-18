The Tennessee Titans are in desperate need of a No. 1 tight end.
So, it’s perplexing to watch them sit idly by as the top available free agents sign elsewhere. Gone are Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, O.J. Howard and Evan Engram.
A case could be made that any one of them would have instantly boosted Tennessee’s passing attack and helped finally fill the void left by Jonnu Smith a year ago. The Titans struggled to find production at the position last season, getting just 4.8 receptions and 39.8 yards per game from their tight end group in 2021.
Geoff Swaim was brought back on a one-year, $3.5 million deal earlier in the offseason while Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt remain unsigned.
The team does have Tommy Hudson, Briley Moore, Ryan Izzo and Austin Fort under contract for 2022, but the group has a combined 16 career receptions — 13 by Izzo and three by Hudson.
While drafting a tight end seems like an eventuality, if Tennessee is looking to upgrade the position, here are the best remaining free agent tight ends:
Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns
The Titans have the opportunity to make it up to Ryan Tannehill for sticking him with Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt last season by giving him a two-time Pro Bowl tight end this season.
Not holding his two seasons in Cleveland against him, Hooper was a 70-reception, 650-yard pass catcher in his final two years with Atlanta. He’s had three or more TD receptions every season of his six-year career. Quarterbacks also have a passer rating of 95 or better when targeting him three of the past four years.
Hooper did, however, lead the NFL with a 13.6-percent drop rate last year.
Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks
The gap between Hooper and Everett and the rest of the free agent class is a large one. Only 27 and coming off his best season, Everett could be worth taking a flier on.
He’s averaged 60 or more targets, 400 or more yards and 10 yards per reception or better in each of the past three seasons, and he set career highs in targets (63), receptions (48), yards (478) and touchdowns (4) in 2021.
When Russell Wilson returned in Week 10 from an injured finger, Everett saw a drastic increase in targets, and his 34 receptions over the final seven games was the seventh-most among TEs over that span.
Everett is a strong pure pass catcher; he had only three drops in 2021 and zero in both 2018 and 2019. His downside is his weakness as a run blocker. If the Titans did sign him, it would be purely for what he brings in the receiving game.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
Of his four seasons with the Packers, only the 2020 season was notable for Tonyan. Aside from that one year, he’s never had more than 18 receptions or 204 yards in any other season.
He could probably be signed for cheap, but it could be argued he wouldn’t be much of an upgrade over Firkser or Swaim.
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
Although he was injured for much of 2021, Ebron had 50 or more receptions and 550 yards or more in four of the previous five seasons before that. Like Everett, Ebron isn’t much of a run blocker either.
Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants
While Rudolph has been on the decline since 2018, He could still be a serviceable tight end. He has 26 or more receptions and 250 or more yards in seven straight seasons, and he would be a more reliable pass catcher than Firkser or Swaim.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.